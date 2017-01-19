Many Oregonians concerned about the future of the Affordable Care Act

A change in the White House is looming, and that has many Oregonians wondering what changes there will be to their health care.

Both Republican lawmakers and the President-elect Donald J. Trump have expressed a desire to repeal all or parts of the Affordable Care Act, which could potentially affect roughly 25 million people who rely on the ACA for health care coverage.

"I'd say almost every client I have has asked me about the election and what that means," said Lisa Lettenmaier, an independent insurance broker, who guides clients to the right plans to meet their needs.

Industry experts have said a full repeal would be difficult to orchestrate, since it could be blocked by a filibuster, but lawmakers could tinker with the law through the budget process.

"It's almost like a game of Jenga, where you pull one piece out and everything is so intertwined, it's a very difficult thing to do without everything sort of crumbling at your feet," said Garrett Fenton, an attorney with Miller and Chevalier, a Washington, D.C. law firm that consults with companies on complying with the ACA.

Fenton said six years of adapting to the new landscape of the ACA has woven the law into the fabric of the American health care system.

"To think of the possibility of repealing portions or all of that statute, it's really uncharted territory," said Fenton.

That said, Lettenmaier, for one, believes there should at least be some tinkering with the law, in the face of skyrocketing insurance premiums and fewer choices for her clients.

