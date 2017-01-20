Oregon teen up for two prestigious national awards - KPTV - FOX 12

Oregon teen up for two prestigious national awards

A local 15-year-old girl is up for two prestigious national awards, and she's the only kid from Oregon in the running.

Lily Moser is a semifinalist for both the Operation Homefront Military Child of the Year award, as well as a second award for Innovation.

Moser is a military child and spends her spare time doing lots of good for the community.

Named Miss PDX Outstanding Teen, Moser works as a liaison for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. She was also Oregon Military Teen of the Year and works with the non-profit Magic Wheelchair that decorates children's wheelchairs, among other things.

Moser said she is excited to be nominated.

"It's overwhelming but it's also really exciting, and I'm proud to represent Oregon in that way and I don't have words to explain it," said Moser.

Each award comes with $10,000, and one comes with an additional $5,000 for the non-profit Moser works with.

