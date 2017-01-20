Deputies: 21-year-old man arrested in connection with arson, Vancouver woman's death

Deputies have arrested a man for the murder of a woman whose body was found in a burning Vancouver business on January 15.

Mitchell Heng, 21, was arrested Thursday night. Clark County Sheriff's Office said after developing concrete information, Major Crimes Detectives along with Detectives from the Tactical Detective Unit found Heng at a relative's house and arrested him without incident.

Detectives along with the Southwest Washington Regional SWAT Team then served a warrant at Heng's home located in the 13600 block of Northeast 72 Street.

On Jan. 15, firefighters responded to a fire at the Sifton Market on Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard. The building was completely destroyed.

A body, later identified as 47-year-old Amy Marie Hooser, was found in the rubble.

Hooser's death was ruled a homicide caused by blunt force trauma and smoke inhalation.

Heng was booked into the Clark County Jail on murder in the first degree, arson in the first degree and robbery in the first degree. He is scheduled to be in court on Friday.

