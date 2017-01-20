Police: 17-year-old given park exclusion after weapons seized during student march

Portland police said they found a machete and two knives on a 17-year-old during the Anti-Betsy DeVos Walkout event on Thursday.

Police said an alert community member alerted them to a teenager in Pioneer Courthouse Square who had a machete strapped to his backpack.

The student march went from Pioneer Courthouse to Salmon Street Springs.

At Salmon Street Springs, police contacted the 17-year-old and issued him a 30-day park exclusion for Waterfront Park and took the machete and two other knives.

Police said no other significant incidents happened during the march.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.