Police: 17-year-old given park exclusion after weapons seized during student march

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Portland police said they found a machete and two knives on a 17-year-old during the Anti-Betsy DeVos Walkout event on Thursday.

Police said an alert community member alerted them to a teenager in Pioneer Courthouse Square who had a machete strapped to his backpack.

The student march went from Pioneer Courthouse to Salmon Street Springs. 

At Salmon Street Springs, police contacted the 17-year-old and issued him a 30-day park exclusion for Waterfront Park and took the machete and two other knives.

Police said no other significant incidents happened during the march.

