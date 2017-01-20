Two Portland schools closing early due to inaugural protests

Officials at two Portland schools announced they will be releasing students early due to the planned inaugural protests.

Portland Public Schools tweeted Friday morning that Lincoln High School and the Metropolitan Learn Center will be releasing students at 2 p.m.

Both schools are located in the downtown Portland area.

Friday, Jan. 20: Due to inaugural protests MLC and Lincoln will release students at 2PM, https://t.co/nK679reBwc — Portland Public Sch. (@PPSConnect) January 20, 2017

PPS officials said buses will be adjusted. All athletics and after-school activities are canceled as well.

