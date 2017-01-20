Police: 5 suspects arrested after robbery of Vancouver home

Police said they arrested five people late Thursday night who were allegedly involved in the robbery of a Vancouver home.

Officers from the Vancouver Police Department were called to an apartment complex in the 3700 block of Northeast 109th Avenue to the report of a burglary.

Primary information indicates four male suspects entered an apartment with firearms and asked the resident to get on the floor.

Once the men had left, the victim saw them drive away in a white, four-door vehicle.

A responding officer saw a vehicle matching the description of the suspects’ car near the intersection of Chkalov Drive and Mill Plain Boulevard.

Police said the officer stopped the car on the north end of the Glenn Jackson Bridge.

Other officers quickly arrived and were able to take the suspects into custody.

Evidence connected to the robbery was found in the car, according to Vancouver officers.

Southbound traffic on I-205 was temporarily closed while police detained the suspects.

Those arrested are identified as 18-year-old Sammy Bulambo, 19-year-old Kelyn C.L. Jones, 19-year-old Savion Lockett, 19-year-old Mason Sinner and 20-year-old Sierra Mott.

They are scheduled to appear in court Monday.

