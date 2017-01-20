Man found dead in Gresham home, police investigating

Police are currently investigating the death of a man found inside a Gresham home.

Gresham police officers were called to the scene in the 17600 block East Burnside Street around 4:43 a.m. Friday on a home alarm activation call.

Police said they arrived to find an adult man deceased. Medics were called in to confirm the death.

The Major Crimes Team is investigating the case as a homicide.

