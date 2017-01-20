Affidavit: Surveillance recovered from strip mall fire showed murder suspect

The parents of a teenage driver who livestreamed on Instagram the fatal crash that killed their younger daughter in California say they believe their daughter didn't mean for her sister to die.More >
Starting August 1st, Three Square Market will be the first company in the United States to offer implanted microchips to its employees.More >
A Hawaii mother who was forced to hold her 2-year-old son in her lap after United Airlines sold his seat to a standby passenger is now suing the airline.More >
A New Hampshire woman whose 6-month-old son was put in a relative's care kidnapped a toddler from a man's vehicle after he offered her a ride, police said in a report Monday.More >
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving multiple vehicles on northbound Interstate 205 in Vancouver on Tuesday.More >
Officials say nearly 20 other people rescued from the back of the rig early Sunday were hospitalized in dire condition, many with extreme dehydration and heatstroke.More >
Columbia Police have released surveillance images of the two suspects wanted in connection with an armed bank robbery in the Five Points area.More >
Timothy Cobos pleaded guilty Tuesday and was sentenced to 1 1/2 years probation and 40 hours of community service. He also turned in his police certification.More >
A couple in Utah told police they gave their newborn daughter a pain medication in the hospital to cover up the fact that the child was born addicted to drugs.More >
Deputies released surveillance images showing a wanted man who stole a package from a porch in the Vancouver area.More >
