Pacific NW lawmakers respond to inauguration of President Trump

Pacific Northwest lawmakers issued responses Friday to the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

In a statement, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee did not reference Trump by name, but thanked former President Barack Obama for his "grace, dignity, diligence and humor that inspired a renewed confidence and respect in our nation from people around the world."

Our state has a proud history of inclusivity and compassion for all?-?regardless of class, race, gender, ethnicity, immigration status or sexual orientation. This legacy is integral to the character of our state and a foundation for what makes the Evergreen State so exceptional. No president or administration can change that. We'll continue our fight and ensure that whatever happens in the other Washington, this Washington will remain a beacon of hope, progress and opportunity for all.

U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley said, "I hope President Trump changes direction and recognizes his solemn responsibility to respect and celebrate all Americans."

As President Trump is inaugurated, we must realize that millions of Americans across the country, including many in Oregon, are deeply anxious about this presidency--and they have every right to be. They are anxious because they see an incoming President who knocks Americans down instead of lifting them up. They are anxious because they fear they, or people they love, may be targeted simply for their faith, their gender, the color of their skin, or their ethnicity.

U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer said instead of attending the inauguration, he felt his time was better spent talking with the people of Portland who did and did not vote for Trump.

I look forward to working with them in ways that we can try to bring the country together, protect our vulnerable populations and be able to translate all that energy and apprehension in a positive direction.

State Sen. Herman Baertschiger Jr. of Grants Pass issued a statement saying lawmakers who did not attend the inauguration were rejecting a peaceful transfer of power.

I am disheartened to see federal lawmakers refuse to attend the presidential inauguration. This is about more than one man, or one election, this is about the American standard of a peaceful transfer of power. Our nation has led the world as a shining beacon of freedom for over 240 years, we must protect this tradition and we must reflect on how we all can better contribute to more elevated political discourse in our county.

U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici did make the trip from Oregon to Washington, D.C. However, she said Trump's inauguration speech failed to express a hope for unity.

To me, it felt like a message that we are turning inward. Or that we're going to wall off our country. And, you know, the United States has been an economic leader and a global superpower for a reason

