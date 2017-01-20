Police: Bottles, flares thrown at officers during downtown inauguration protests

U.S. flags burning in downtown Portland on Friday as part of inauguration protests. (KPTV)

Rocks, bottles and flares were thrown at officers during a protest and march in downtown Portland on Friday night, according to police.

Tear gas was used by police in riot gear and the large crowds seemed to quickly dissipate, however. By 9:30 p.m., the protest appeared to be over.

Four people were arrested during the protest. Nicholas Martin Johnson, 21, Rosemary Vera Tustin, 30, Craig Allen Hasty, 45 and Travis Allen Martin, 18, were booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of second-degree disorderly conduct.

A fifth suspect, 41-year-old Matthew Ray McGaugh, was cited and not booked into jail, but he is also facing the charge of second-degree disorderly conduct.

It all began Friday afternoon, as American flags were set on fire in the middle of Pioneer Courthouse Square as thousands of people gathered and then marched in downtown Portland to protest the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

A large crowd of people had already formed by 3 p.m. By 5 p.m., they began marching through the streets of downtown.

By 7:15 p.m., police said the protest had become an "unlawful assembly" and people were ordered to disperse. Police said protesters were armed with sticks, clubs and were throwing unknown liquids at officers.

By 8:40 p.m., the Portland Police Bureau tweeted, "This is no longer a peaceful protest." Protesters were told they were subject to arrest and "riot control agents" if they did not follow police orders.

The Portland Police Bureau announced that streets in the Entertainment District would be shut down from 10 p.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Saturday. Any cars inside the area from West Burnside to Northwest Everett Street between Northwest 2nd Avenue and 4th Avenue would be towed.

Due to rocks, bottles, flares, unknown liquid being thrown at ofcs, this is no longer a peaceful protest. Crowd told repeatedly to disperse. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) January 21, 2017

Police said some protesters were carrying "makeshift weapons" prior to the march. Officers seized wooden poles and other materials to prevent their use as weapons, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Once the march began, police blocked the entrance to the Morrison Bridge, Steel Bridge and Burnside Bridge as the protesters approached. The protesters were instructed they were not allowed to cross the bridges.

Different approach by police tonight. Blocking streets and bridges ahead of marchers. #fox12oregon#JAN20PDX pic.twitter.com/JxHIuN6CPq — Simon Gutierrez (@sggutierrez) January 21, 2017

Officers reported that protesters were throwing ice balls and eggs at them. Pepper spray and other "crowd control agents" were used by police.

TriMet announced that MAX service was suspended downtown at 6:40 p.m. Around that same time, peaceful protesters were encouraged to leave by police, as more projectiles were being thrown at officers. Police said they were hit by road flares and bottles.

MAX service resumed by 7:30 p.m. downtown, but riders were advised to expect major delays. By 8:20 p.m., major disruptions were again reported for MAX service downtown.

Graffiti on this downtown Portland Starbucks. Along with some tense moments between protesters and PPB. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/mIX423Q86v — Devin Eskew (@Devin_Eskew) January 21, 2017

Prior to protesters pouring into the streets, multiple flags were set on fire as protesters shouted chants of, "Not my president," as well as others that included expletives.

Now this... anti-Trump protesters are burning flags. pic.twitter.com/bXTaQ2CSha — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) January 20, 2017

Many businesses prepared for the impending protests by closing early Friday. Others, including Nordstrom downtown, boarded up windows.

Windows at Nordstrom downtown boarded up in preparation for protests. pic.twitter.com/v8h2Lnuf8h — Jamie Wilson (@JWilsonreporter) January 20, 2017

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and Police Chief Mike Marshman said earlier in the week they would keep protesters off freeways and work to prevent them from blocking public transportation.

TriMet announced plans to possibly suspend service ahead of Friday's protests, but later stated MAX and bus service would continue, but could be altered depending on how the protests unfold. The agency ultimately did temporarily suspend service downtown.

