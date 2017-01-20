Early scuffles seen at anti-Trump rally

Things escalated quickly when a group of street preachers showed up and started to go back and forth with a group of anti-Trump protesters Friday afternoon.

The situation escalated when protesters began burning flags in the middle of the Pioneer Courthouse Square, chanting “Not My President.”

It didn't take long for those opposed to that practice to try and step in and put out the flames, though the ant-Trump group eventually pushed them to the outside.

Currently a scrum going on between anti-Trump protesters and street preachers pic.twitter.com/ok8Ofozum2 — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) January 20, 2017

Opponents to the demonstration said it was a slap in the face to those who served this country.

While a few of the protesters were hoping the demonstrations would stay calm, that was not the stance of others in the crowd.

Many known regular protesters who have been confrontational in past demonstrations and several known anarchists were seen in the crowds earlier in the day, and posts on social media were encouraging protesters to not be cooperative with law enforcement.

Some bystanders said it was sad to see the businesses near the square have their windows boarded up, adding that businesses shouldn't be this afraid of a protest.

