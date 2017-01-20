Man wanted in connection with November riot arrested at inaugura - KPTV - FOX 12

Man wanted in connection with November riot arrested at inauguration protest

Billy Ellison booking photo and evidence photos provided by Portland Police Bureau. Billy Ellison booking photo and evidence photos provided by Portland Police Bureau.
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A man wanted in connection with the riot in downtown Portland in November was arrested with a torch, a large knife and a gas mask at the inauguration protest in Portland on Friday, according to police.

Billy Ellison, 18, was arrested on the charge of interfering with public transportation.

Police had asked for the public's help tracking down Ellison after the nightly protests in Portland in November following President Donald Trump's election. His photo was posted on the Portland Police Bureau's "Can You ID Me?" page.

He was identified and arrested by police during Friday's protests after investigators received tips from the public. He is scheduled to be arraigned in court Monday.

Police said he was also carrying extra filters for his gas mask when he was arrested.

