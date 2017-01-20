Milwaukie police quickly locate missing teen

Milwaukie police quickly located a missing 17-year-old boy after asking for the public's help finding him.

Police asked for the public's help Friday night locating Robert Matthew Bryan after he did not return home after classes at Milwaukie High School. Police said he required medication that he did not have with him.

By 8:30 p.m., police said Bryan was located and is safe.

No further information was released.

