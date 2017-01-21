One lane each direction opens on W. Burnside after landslide

West Burnside reopened with one lane in each direction Friday after it was shut down from Northwest 23rd Avenue to Skyline Boulevard on Wednesday due to a landslide.

Portland Bureau of Transportation engineers and maintenance crews, along with foresters from Portland Parks & Recreation, worked to clear the site and deemed it safe by 4:45 p.m. Friday.

About 200 feet of West Burnside closest to the slide remained down to just one lane in each direction. It is usually two lanes heading west.

There was no timeline in place to reopen the second lane.

Debris continued to fall from the 50-foot landslide Friday on the north side of the roadway. The area of the slide is shallow enough that engineers decided it was safe for traffic.

Jersey barriers were put in place to catch any debris.

Crews cleared more than 200 cubic yards of debris and numerous downed trees from the area. A 100-foot-tall Douglas fir tree adjacent to a home at the top of the hill was removed by a contractor for the homeowner.

Crews from Portland Parks & Recreation removed other trees from the slide area.

The Bureau of Development Services inspected the site to make sure the private property was safe.

