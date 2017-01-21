Coos Bay woman killed in Hwy 101 crash

A Coos Bay woman was killed in a crash on Highway 101 Friday night, according to Oregon State Police.

Troopers responded to the crash at around 6 p.m.

Preliminary investigation indicates a 1996 Honda Accord tried to cross Highway 101 from Millington Frontage Road when it was hit by a 1992 Chevrolet pickup that was going southbound on the highway.

When emergency crews arrived, the driver of the Honda, Kelly Smith, 55, of Coos Bay, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Ronald Randolph, 57, of Myrtle Point, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Oregon State Police is investigating.

