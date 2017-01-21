Estimated 100K people attended Women's March on Portland

Thousands of people attended the Women’s March on Portland, filling the streets as wave after wave of marchers moved through downtown.

Organizers said this event is in support of the Women’s March on Washington.

Portland police estimated that around 100,000 people attended the march in Portland.

Families began filling the area early in the day, despite some heavy rain.

“It’s amazing, it’s just amazing, this is the heart of America right here,” said Kate Scrivener.

Many carried signs and waved flags with messages of hope. Among the group, a giant Phoenix made from cloth and foil was carried across town on giant sticks. A creation days in the making.

“The phoenix symbolizes rising above a broken time, it rises from the ashes and goes above and beyond,” said the participant carrying her creation.

Waterfront Park is packed - folks lining the Morrison Bridge. pic.twitter.com/infNCWi9yl — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) January 21, 2017

There are a ton of children and families here. #PDXWomensMarch pic.twitter.com/UqgpnmEH5Z — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) January 21, 2017

Here is the crowd from the Morrison Bridge. #PDXWomensMarch pic.twitter.com/oLBQtBE21s — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) January 21, 2017

TriMet officials said that MAX service experienced delays due to the massive crowds using the service and that shuttle buses served stations between Providence Park and Pioneer Courthouse Square. Bus service saw similar crowds and delays, and some lines downtown were detoured due to the march and crowds.

Even with the huge crowds, TriMet officials said there were few problems as riders showed patience with the delays as they moved "a record number of people in a short amount of time." There were so many people trying to use TriMet service ahead of the march that the ticketing app used by riders stopped working just after noon, though service was soon restored.

A significant difference between Saturday's event and previous recent protests seemed to be the relationship between the marchers and the police. Interactions were peaceful and friendly and officers helped direct people along the established march route, while many of those participating shared smiles, conversations and even hats with the officers.

Portland Police Bureau said no arrests were made during the Women's March on Portland.

“I’m just here to spread love,” said another woman in attendance.

A love shared with Portland police officers watching over the crowd. Many people stopping to high-five officers, take photos and thank them for their service. Others passed them flowers and custom made pink hats to wear during the march.

Even the pups had a good time today at #womensmarchpdx. pic.twitter.com/rzkQj4Co2q — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) January 21, 2017

Nothing but love for the officers on this march. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/jrKkyX0kDv — Kaitlyn Bolduc (@KPTVKaitlyn) January 21, 2017

Some of our precinct officers assisted at the #womensmarchpdx today. Great opportunity to make new friends! pic.twitter.com/UjZ8uuzKBL — East Precinct (@ppbeast) January 21, 2017

Thank you to everyone who came out for #womensmarchpdx today in what was easily one of the largest marches ever in Portland. 100% peaceful. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) January 22, 2017

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.