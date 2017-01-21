Man accused of 2007 killing of Marion County deputy arrested in Mexico

Deputy Kelly Fredinburg, who was 33 at the time of his death, joined the Marion County Sheriff's Office in August of 2006, having spent the previous six years as a deputy with the Polk County Sheriff's Office. (Oregon State Police)

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a suspect in the killing of a deputy and another man in 2007 has been arrested in Mexico.

Deputy Kelly Fredinburg was on his way to an emergency scene heading south on Highway 99E in June of 2007 when in his patrol car was hit head-on by a northbound vehicle north of Gervais, causing the car to catch fire and leading to Fredinburg’s death.

The driver of the other vehicle, Alfredo De Jesus Ascencio, was treated for injuries at the time of the crash. There were two passengers his vehicle, one of whom, 19-year-old Oscar Ascencio Amaya, died from injuries sustained in the crash.

De Jesus Ascencio who was 20 at the time of the incident, was charged with two counts of criminally negligent homicide. Investigators learned he fled to Mexico at when the indictment was issued to avoid prosecution.

Prosecutors in Oregon sought an Article 4 prosecution, which allows certain crimes committed in the US to be prosecuted by the Mexican judicial system, in 2010. A Mexican judge approved the paperwork and issued a warrant for the arrest in 2011.

In the intervening years, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office has worked with the district attorney, the Oregon State Police, the FBI and Interpol to search for De Jesus Ascencio. Interpol confirmed his arrest to the FBI Friday, and he is currently being held in custody in Mexico.

"It has been nearly 10 years since the tragic loss of Deputy Kelly Fredinburg. While no one has ever given up hope that the individual responsible for this tragedy would be apprehended, it has been an emotional, trying and difficult journey to reach this point,” Marion County Sheriff Jason Myers said. “I would like to thank the Marion County District Attorney's Office and the Oregon State Police for their tenacity with this investigation. I also express my heartfelt condolences to the Fredinburg family, as this capture may bring relief, but also a renewed sense of loss. My sincere hope is for justice and healing as this case proceeds ahead."

Fredinburg, who was 33 at the time of his death, joined the Marion County Sheriff's Office in August of 2006, having spent the previous six years as a deputy with the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

