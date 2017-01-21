Thousands of kids attend Women's March on Portland with their parents

The Women's March on Portland was billed as family friendly, and everywhere you looked there were kids in strollers, on their parents backs, and a few carrying a sign.

For many parents it was a way to show their children how to voice their concerns in a peaceful way.

Sydney Stewart was one of those kids who came with her mother to the march.

"I want to show that girls can be involved in politics," Stewart said. "I think that it is pretty awesome that grown ups believe that their kids can understand this stuff, and understand that girls and women can be themselves and not be what other people want them to be."

That is also the message Margo Williams wanted her two boys come away with.

"It is important messages for them to hear, to respect women and our rights that we have fought for and have," Williams said.

Williams adds Saturday's rally and march also illustrated one of the many freedoms they have in this country.

"I just want them to know that it is okay to be different and it is okay to speak out for what you believe in and it is certainly okay to exercise your rights that were fought for," Williams said.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.