Police looking for 62-year-old Portland woman missing since Thursday

Portland police are asking for the public's help locating a 62-year-old woman who has been missing since January 19.

Police said Liz Bazzani was reported missing after she did not show up for work in the Pearl District on Thursday morning.

According to police, there are no indications that her disappearance involves foul play.

Bazzani's is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, 100 pounds, white hair, and green eyes. She was last seen wearing green Ugg-style boots, flowing light-colored pajama pants, and a blue sweater.

Police said Bazzani is familiar with TriMet but left all personal affects at her residence in northeast Portland.

Anyone who see's Bazzani should call 911 immediately. Anyone with non-emergency information should contact Detective Heidi Helwig at 503-823-0797, heidi.helwig@portlandoregon.gov.

