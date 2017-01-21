Peaceful rally held along waterfront after Women's March on Portland

Police put away the riot gear Saturday afternoon for a peaceful Women's March through downtown Portland.

An estimated 100,000 people came out for the event that included men, women and children. Many happy faces marched through the streets in the rain chanting, "Equal rights, equal pay and you don't own me!"

Ryan Smith said she is proud to be a woman and be a part of a city who loves their women.

"I am just out here supporting my sisters and friends and all of these wonderful women," Smith said.

The march, that started at Tom McCall Waterfront Park and ended at the waterfront where organizers held a rally for women's rights.

One-by-one, people from different walks of life took the stage and spoke to the crowd.

"We all came here together today to support each other as women, as individuals regardless of what color our skin is, or anything else, what we like, what we don't like. We all came here for the women that birthed us, because without those women there'd be none of us here," one woman said.

People in the crowd noticed the event was different from most days where people ignore strangers and focus on their daily lives.

Taylor Rex, a women's rights supporter said, "I feel like everyone is more open and friendly and willing to interact with a stranger than typical because everyone is busy and walks by on their way to Starbucks or wherever and just having one focus, and today they're calm and patient and willing to tolerate the crying baby or someone they wouldn't give the time or day to."

No arrests were made and some police joined in at the event to support the women.

