Police: Man arrested after guns, cocaine found stashed inside NE Portland bar

Portland police arrested a 32-year-old man after two handguns and cocaine were found stashed inside a northeast Portland bar.

Police said on Wednesday night they responded to Katie's Backyard Bar, located at 11307 Northeast Sandy Boulevard, on report of possible gang activity.

When officers arrived to the bar, several people in the parking lot ran inside.

According to police, known gang members and associates were recognized inside the bar after officers did a walk-through.

During the walk-through, police said two loaded handguns and three separate baggies of cocaine, about 2.5 ounces, were found.

Marcus Anthony Davis, 32, was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm, manufacturing cocaine, delivery of cocaine, and possession of cocaine.

Davis is also being held on a parole violation.

