Family, friends hold vigil for Vancouver homicide victim

Friends and family members remember the life of a woman who was found dead in a fire in Vancouver.

With candles in hand, over a hundred people showed up near the Sifton Market on Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard. The building was destroyed after a fire on January 15.

According to investigators, 47-year-old Amy Hooser's body was found in the rubble. Hooser’s death was ruled a homicide caused by blunt force trauma and smoke inhalation. Deputies arrested a 21-year-old man in connection to the crime on Thursday.

“No one should go out like that,” Russell Schultz said.

Schultz said he is struggling to make sense of the fact that his friend is gone.

“Even anyone who was casual friends with Amy felt like they were best friends,” Schultz said.

Friends and family remember Amy Hooser. Detectices say she was found dead (1/15) in a convenience store after it burned down. pic.twitter.com/Nw6pXLBcq7 — MegaSugianto (@MegaSugianto) January 22, 2017

Schultz said Hooser worked at the convenience store and was dedicated to her job.

“At least we know that there are many people that loved her,” Schultz said. “I never met anybody who didn’t like her.”

Hooser’s friends created a GoFundMe page to support her family. If you would like to donate, visit www.gofundme.com/help-support-amys-daughters.

