Police: Man killed in Vancouver shooting; 55-year-old suspect in custody

A 55-year-old man is in custody following a shooting that left another man dead in Vancouver early Sunday morning.

Vancouver Police said officers responded to reports of shots fired at around 4:30 a.m.

When officers arrived at the home in the 14900 block Northeast 5th Street, they found a man dead.

Officers conducted interviews and took TJ Patrick Ferres into custody.

Officers said Ferres knew the victim and added that they do not believe there is any threat to the general public.

Ferres was booked into the Clark County Jail and faces a charge of second-degree murder.

