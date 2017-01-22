Police: Man arrested after firing gun into yard in NE Portland

A man was arrested after firing a gun into his yard in Northeast Portland early Sunday morning.

East Precinct officers responded just after midnight to a home in the 15700 block of Northeast Glisan Street after a Gresham Police officer in the area heard the gunshots.

Officers spoke to witnesses, who said the suspect fired a handgun numerous times, pointing it to the ground.

Police said they were able to get the phone number of the homeowners, and the suspect came outside.

David Sanchez, 19, was then taken into custody.

Police say a firearm was seized as evidence from the home.

Sanchez was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on a charge of discharge of a firearm.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.