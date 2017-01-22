Gang Enforcement Team investigating shooting near Convention Center

Police are investigating a shooting near the Convention Center Saturday night.

Officers responded to the report of gunfire in the 600 block of Northeast Grand Avenue at 11:25 p.m. As police were responding to the area, additional callers also reported gunfire and that several people ran into cars and sped out of the area.

When officers arrived, they found evidence of gunfire in the street on Northeast Irving Street, between Grand Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

No gunshot victims were found in the area.

Officers learned that there was a concert at the TAO Event Center, located at 631 Northeast Grand Avenue and that a shooter or shooters may have fired at a group of people standing outside of the building.

Police say they found bullet damage to a Convention Center window.

The Gang Enforcement Team is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call Portland Police.

