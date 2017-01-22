Police identify man found dead in Gresham home - KPTV - FOX 12

Police identify man found dead in Gresham home

Posted: Updated:
Eddie Wallace (Courtesy: Gresham Police) Eddie Wallace (Courtesy: Gresham Police)
GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) -

Police have identified the man found dead in a Gresham home early Friday morning.

Officers responded to a residential alarm in the 100 block of Southeast 176th Place just after 4:40 a.m., where they found a man dead.

The victim has been identified as Eddie Wallace, 46, of Gresham.

East County Major Crimes Team is investigating.

Anyone who may have heard or witnessed anything unusual is asked to call the Gresham Police

