Oregon assistant football coach hired Tuesday set to be fired after DUII

The University of Oregon says the co-offensive coordinator on the football team will be fired following his arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The school in a statement Sunday says David Reaves has been placed on administrative leave and the process to terminate his employment has started following his arrest Saturday evening by the Eugene Police Department.

“University of Oregon assistant football coach David Reaves was arrested last night and charged with Driving Under the Influence by members of the Eugene Police Department. Reaves has been placed on administrative leave and the process to terminate his employment with cause has commenced. The University has high standards for the conduct of employees and is addressing this matter with the utmost of seriousness.”

Oregon announced hiring Reaves on Tuesday. He was previously the associate head coach and tight ends coach under new University of Oregon head coach Willie Taggart at South Florida.

Reaves has also spent time as an assistant at the University fo South Carolina, the University of Tennessee and the University of New Mexico.

Records show Reaves was no longer in custody on Sunday.

