Troopers: Vancouver man dies after running onto Interstate 205

The Oregon State Police say a Vancouver man ran into the middle of Interstate 205 from the shoulder early Sunday morning and was struck by a semi-truck.

Emergency personnel responded to the incident around 4 a.m. near milepost 2 where they found the victim dead.

Troopers said a 2016 Freightliner towing a box trailer was headed north on I-205 in the center lane when the driver, 40-year-old Robert Barncord of Salem, saw someone run onto the road. Barncord to investigators he was unable to avoid the man.

Investigators identified the pedestrian as Kevin J. Hidalgo, 26. Troopers said the investigation indicated that Hildalgo was crossing the highway from the inside shoulder and went directly in front of the truck.

The Clackamas County Crash Reconstruction Team assisted with the investigation, which had the highway closed for four hours.

