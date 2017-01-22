Company hopes to build marijuana-friendly RV park in SW Oregon

A southwestern Oregon company wants to build a pot-friendly RV park.

The Mail Tribune reports in a story on Sunday that an Eagle Point company that supplies warehouse space for marijuana growers is eyeing property near Lake Selmac in Josephine County.

Grow Condos Chief Executive Officer Wayne Zallen says the park will be called Smoke on the Water.

Zallen says if the project moves forward, the company hopes to expand with campgrounds in other marijuana-friendly states.

He says the RV parks would include tent camping and a pot dispensary.

The company already has a 15,000-square-foot facility in Eagle Point where it offers for lease or sale indoor grow spaces, which are all occupied.

The company is also working toward building a 48,000-square-foot commercial marijuana processing facility in Eugene.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.