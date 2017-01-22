Water main break affecting homes in SE Portland - KPTV - FOX 12

Water main break affecting homes in SE Portland

Posted: Updated:
(Portland Water Bureau) (Portland Water Bureau)
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A water main break has flooded an intersection in southeast Portland as crews work to get the water shut off and pipe replaced.

The break occurred in a 16-inch cast iron main located near Southeast 69th and Duke. According to the Portland Water Bureau the main was installed in 1930.

Water bureau officials also said they are not making “significant street closures” since the break is not in a high-traffic area but did not that the intersection is full of water.

Local residents said that the water has been turned off to their homes. As of midday Sunday, the water bureau did not have any figures as to how many homes were affected.

Officials said they hope to have the break fixed by 7 a.m. Monday.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.