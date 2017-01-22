Water main break affecting homes in SE Portland

A water main break has flooded an intersection in southeast Portland as crews work to get the water shut off and pipe replaced.

The break occurred in a 16-inch cast iron main located near Southeast 69th and Duke. According to the Portland Water Bureau the main was installed in 1930.

Water bureau officials also said they are not making “significant street closures” since the break is not in a high-traffic area but did not that the intersection is full of water.

Water main break has flooded and closed Duke at 67th in SE Portland. pic.twitter.com/uAVp1NZMIb — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) January 22, 2017

Quite a bit of water flooding Duke. pic.twitter.com/z8AOAUUkjy — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) January 22, 2017

Crews took the grate off to help speed up drainage from the street. pic.twitter.com/Ex6UwGEBkt — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) January 22, 2017

Local residents said that the water has been turned off to their homes. As of midday Sunday, the water bureau did not have any figures as to how many homes were affected.

Folks who live here say water has been shut off. They say they just saw a wave come pushing down the street. pic.twitter.com/LEDSr6w3ZL — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) January 22, 2017

Also - kudos to whomever had the inflatable raft ready to go. That's the orang/yellow thing in the photo. pic.twitter.com/IthgGT0xeQ — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) January 22, 2017

Officials said they hope to have the break fixed by 7 a.m. Monday.

