Fire crews respond to gas line break in NE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Portland Fire and Rescue crews responded to a gas leak Sunday afternoon that evacuated a church in the northeast sections of the city.

According to PF&R officials, a construction crew hit a gas line near Northeast 84th Avenue and Fremont.

Crews with Northwest Natural responded to the scene to shut off the gas line and begin work on the repair.

Traffic in the area was affected by the incident but looked to be back to normal by around 3:15 p.m.

