Officers respond to shots-fired call early Sunday in SE Portland

Officers from the Portland Police Bureau’s East Precinct responded to a shots-fired call early Sunday morning.

A 911 call in reporting a shooting outside of a residence in the 10800 block of Southeast Stark Street. Police noted this was just around the corner from the East Precinct and that officers heard the shots from inside the building.

When officers arrived at the residence they found evidence of gunfire in the apartment complex parking lot, as well as damage to one of the apartment buildings. Officers found bullets had struck the victim’s apartment, with some going through the walls and into other apartments.

Officers said that no one was injured in the shooting.

The Gang Enforcement Division conducted an investigation of the scene. Police ask anyone with information on this incident to please call the PPB Tactical Operations Division at 503-823-4106 or email gangs@portlandoregon.gov.

