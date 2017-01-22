Protesters march in silence against racism, bigotry

Many people walked out of Congregation Beth Israel in Northwest Portland in silence to share their message.

“We’re standing in solidarity with our Muslim brothers and sisters, with immigrants, with women, and with people in the LGBTQ community,” Reverend Tara Wilkins of Bridgeport United Church of Christ said.

About 200 people marched silently to Pioneer Square Sunday evening. Organizers of the Beloved Community of Oregon wrote that the march is to stand in solidarity with “those who stand to be silenced by the rise of bigotry, racism, and xenophobia that continue to dominate our national political landscape.”

Now at the square. Silent prayer/meditation to stand in solidarity with those who've been "silenced by bigotry,racism.." pic.twitter.com/BTjUw9ZOWr — MegaSugianto (@MegaSugianto) January 23, 2017

According to Wilkins, there is a lot of fear, especially after the last political campaign.

"People feel embolden to act in hateful ways toward one another," she said.

The hope is the group’s presence creates conversations and acts as a catalyst for love, according to Wilkins.

