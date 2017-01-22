Protesters march in silence against racism, bigotry - KPTV - FOX 12

Protesters march in silence against racism, bigotry

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Many people walked out of Congregation Beth Israel in Northwest Portland in silence to share their message.

“We’re standing in solidarity with our Muslim brothers and sisters, with immigrants, with women, and with people in the LGBTQ community,” Reverend Tara Wilkins of Bridgeport United Church of Christ said.

About 200 people marched silently to Pioneer Square Sunday evening. Organizers of the Beloved Community of Oregon wrote that the march is to stand in solidarity with “those who stand to be silenced by the rise of bigotry, racism, and xenophobia that continue to dominate our national political landscape.”

According to Wilkins, there is a lot of fear, especially after the last political campaign.

"People feel embolden to act in hateful ways toward one another," she said.

The hope is the group’s presence creates conversations and acts as a catalyst for love, according to Wilkins.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.