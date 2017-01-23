NW Cornell Road reopens after landslide - KPTV - FOX 12

NW Cornell Road reopens after landslide

Posted: Updated: Jan 23, 2017 07:19 PM
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

The Portland Bureau of Transportation advised drivers to take an alternate route Monday morning after a landslide closed part of Northwest Cornell Road.

The closure was from east of the Audubon Society to Northwest 30th Avenue, and PBOT warned that it would last through the morning commute and possibly longer.

By 4 p.m., the bureau announced that crews had cleared the landslide and Cornell Road was open again. 

Because the slide happened after dark, PBOT engineers did not have a chance to fully assess the situation until Monday morning. 

PBOT crews placed closure and detour signs around the slide. This slide, combined with West Burnside only having a single lane open in each direction, figured to have a significant impact on the morning commute.

