NW Cornell Road reopens after landslide

The Portland Bureau of Transportation advised drivers to take an alternate route Monday morning after a landslide closed part of Northwest Cornell Road.

The closure was from east of the Audubon Society to Northwest 30th Avenue, and PBOT warned that it would last through the morning commute and possibly longer.

By 4 p.m., the bureau announced that crews had cleared the landslide and Cornell Road was open again.

Because the slide happened after dark, PBOT engineers did not have a chance to fully assess the situation until Monday morning.

Slide closes NW Cornell between 30th and the Audubon Society. #roadclosure #fox12 pic.twitter.com/W2KqeapCFB — Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) January 23, 2017

PBOT crews placed closure and detour signs around the slide. This slide, combined with West Burnside only having a single lane open in each direction, figured to have a significant impact on the morning commute.

To check the traffic near you, use the interactive traffic map at kptv.com/traffic.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.