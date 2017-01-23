Camas student-athletes celebrate successful seasons

Camas High School closed out 2016 with state titles in football and girls soccer, plus a record-breaking cross-country star in Yacine Guermali.

Finally able to congregate after the big thaw, the folks at Camas held their championship celebration last Thursday night and handed out a little hardware.

The Gatorade Player of the Year in Washington, quarterback and defensive back Jack Colletto had his other dream realized this winter in the Tacoma Dome as the Papermakers printed and minted their first ever WIAA 4-A state crown after an undefeated season.

'You always hear about it every year and when I came here in 2013, Riley Hennessey won it and I would see his banner up and it was just a goal and a dream of mine to win this award," Colletto said of winning the honor. “I still get chills watching the game. Sometimes I get nervous even though I know what happens.”

Camas mayor and proud Papermaker alum Scott Higgins even renamed the street outside of the school as Papermakers Way. He said the change is a reflection of the community’s pride in the teams and students.

“Our state championship didn't really represent this year but all of the years prior to that at this high school. It's unbelievable the amount of honor we get from the graduates,” Higgins said. “To go out on a Friday night game and see our stands completely packed and people talking about the game, that being the big thing talked about on the week - that means a lot, in all sports.'

In addition to his personal award, Colletto and his teammates were honored by the MaxPreps Tour of Champions and rated the 22nd best team in the country.

Colletto is still undecided on his college choice, though he's still hoping a Pac-12 school gives him a shot. He also mentioned options with Southern Utah, Idaho State and Portland State.

Wherever he chooses, Colletto and his 3.87 GPA will be chasing an engineering degree.

The Camas girls soccer team is ranked as the best club in the nation for their 21-0-1 record, with an uncanny 89 goals scored and just two allowed.

The club rose to number one in the country out of 20,000 schools on their state championship run that broke or tied 20 school records during the season.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.