2 juveniles, 1 adult arrested after deputies chase car stolen from Hillsboro

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KPTV) -

Washington County deputies arrested three people early Monday morning after they chased a car into Portland that had been stolen out of Hillsboro. 

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said deputies spotted the vehicle near Sylvan around midnight Monday. Deputies followed the car for a short time before beginning the pursuit.

The short pursuit ended near I-84 and Grand Avenue. Deputies said it was not considered a high-speed chase. 

Two juveniles and one adult were taken into custody. The name of the adult has not been released.

