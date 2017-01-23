Crews restore water service to SE Portland neighborhood - KPTV - FOX 12

Crews restore water service to SE Portland neighborhood

Homeowners in a Southeast Portland neighborhood now have their water restored after crews worked to repair a water main that burst Sunday afternoon.

The water main break happened around 2 p.m. Sunday near Southeast 69th and Duke.

The Portland Water Bureau said the break occurred in a 16-inch cast iron pipe that had been installed in 1930.

Officials said the jolt from the break was so strong that it likely shook some sediment loose from the pipes, giving some neighbors brown water.

Crews said the break was likely caused by the recent freezing weather, followed by warmer temperatures.

Duke is still closed for several blocks. 

PWB said this is the 80th break they have seen this year, which is an unusually high number. Normally the water bureau responds to about 200 breaks a year.

