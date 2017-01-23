1 critically injured, 4 others hurt in NW Portland condo fire - KPTV - FOX 12

1 critically injured, 4 others hurt in NW Portland condo fire

PORTLAND, OR

Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to a 2-alarm condo fire in Northwest Portland early Monday morning.

Crews were called to the scene at the Royal Arms Condos in the 1800 Block of Northwest Lovejoy Street around 6:38 a.m.

Firefighters said the fire was contained to an elevator shaft. Thick and heavy smoke was a major concern. 

Portland Fire & Rescue said five people were injured in the fire. Officials said one person sustained critical smoke-inhalation injuries. Crews said that person, with the help from others, jumped from a second-story window in order to escape from the complex.

One woman was rescued by firefighters from the 5th floor. She was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay. 

Crews worked quickly to evacuate people and pets from the complex. Many firefighters rescued pets whose owners were not home at the time of the fire. 

The fire is not considered suspicious but crews are still investigating the cause. 

