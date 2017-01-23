Springwater Trail HS closed Monday due to unknown smell

Students at Springwater Trail High School will get Monday off as the school closed for the day due to unknown smells possibly connected to an issue with the septic system.

District officials said the school would be closed for the day while the exact source of the odor is determined.

The Gresham Fire Department responded to the school early Monday to monitor the situation. Crews reported students saying they were having headaches from the smell and added water to a dry sewer pit to help alleviate the issue.

Students at Springwater Trail High School have been evacuated to Hogan Cedars Elementary School’s gymnasium due to unknown smell. — Gresham-Barlow SD (@greshamschools) January 23, 2017

Springwater Trail High School is closing today, January 23, 2017, at 9:15 a.m. due to unknown smell. The district is investigating the odor. — Gresham-Barlow SD (@greshamschools) January 23, 2017

The firefighters also ventilated the building in an attempt to bring in fresh air. Fire officials speculated that because the school had been closed all weekend, the smell could have built up through the school’s air system.

