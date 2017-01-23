School bus with 20 students on board involved in crash in Hillsb - KPTV - FOX 12

School bus with 20 students on board involved in crash in Hillsboro

Posted: Updated:
A Liberty High School bus was involved in a crash in Hillsboro on Monday. (Air 12/KPTV) A Liberty High School bus was involved in a crash in Hillsboro on Monday. (Air 12/KPTV)
HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) -

A school bus with 20 Liberty High School students on board hit the back of an SUV in Hillsboro on Monday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to Northwest Cornelius Pass Road and Evergreen Parkway at 8:10 a.m.

Investigators said an SUV made a quick stop for a yellow light and was hit from behind by the school bus.

The collision happened at a low speed, but the driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital due to a possible neck injury, according to police.

The students and bus driver were not injured. Images from Air 12 showed the students getting on another bus. 

Police said no citations have been issued at this time in connection with this crash.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.