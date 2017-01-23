School bus with 20 students on board involved in crash in Hillsboro

A Liberty High School bus was involved in a crash in Hillsboro on Monday. (Air 12/KPTV)

A school bus with 20 Liberty High School students on board hit the back of an SUV in Hillsboro on Monday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to Northwest Cornelius Pass Road and Evergreen Parkway at 8:10 a.m.

Investigators said an SUV made a quick stop for a yellow light and was hit from behind by the school bus.

The collision happened at a low speed, but the driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital due to a possible neck injury, according to police.

The students and bus driver were not injured. Images from Air 12 showed the students getting on another bus.

Police said no citations have been issued at this time in connection with this crash.

