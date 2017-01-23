Timbers sign free agent Chance Myers, re-sign Amobi Okugo

The Portland Timbers announced a pair of player signings on Monday.

The club signed free agent defender Chance Meyers to a contract. Myers, who has made 140 regular season appearances in MLS, spent the past nine seasons with Sporting Kansas City.

Myers was the first overall selection of the 2008 MLS SuperDraft.

He won two Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup trophies – in 2012 and 2015 – and an MLS Cup title in 2013 during his time with Sporting Kansas City, recording an assist in the 2015 U.S. Open Cup final and converting a penalty kick in Sporting KC's 2013 MLS Cup victory over Real Salt Lake.

"Chance is a proven MLS player, and his experience and qualities both on and off the field will help strengthen the club," said Gavin Wilkinson, general manager and president of soccer for the Timbers. "His addition reflects a primary objective of ours to bring in starting-caliber players to, in turn, provide more depth within our squad."

The Timbers also announced the re-signing of defender and midfielder Amobi Okugo on Monday.

Okugo has made 139 appearances with 113 starts during his seven-year MLS career.

Okugo originally signed with the Timbers in May 2016. He made six appearances with three starts for the Timbers last season.

Amobi previously played for the Philadelphia Union, Orlando City SC and Sporting Kansas City.

"Amobi will continue to give us experience and depth in two positions and when called upon like last year, we know he has the ability to step in and get the job done," said Caleb Porter, head coach of the Timbers.

