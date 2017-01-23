Police: Newberg man attacked, hit by car; co-worker fired shots into car

A Newberg man was attacked by three men outside his apartment and then hit by a car driven by his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend, according to police.

Newberg-Dundee Police Department officers responded to the 500 block of East First Street at 4:15 p.m. Saturday.

Police arrived to find an injured man bleeding from his forehead and hands. He told officers he was leaving his apartment and locking the door when he turned to find three men he did not know standing behind him.

One of the men made comments that identified him as 20-year-old Christian Gonzalez-Terraza, the ex-boyfriend of the victim's current girlfriend, according to investigators.

The three men started throwing punches at the victim, according to police, leading him to run to the restaurant where he works downstairs from his apartment.

The man told a co-worker what was happening and the co-worker went outside to obtain a license plate for the attackers' car.

Police said the suspects' car, a blue Chevy Impala, backed up and rammed a parked car, which then hit another man standing nearby. That man was not involved in the initial incident and sustained an injury to his rib cage.

The initial attack victim told police the driver then accelerated toward him and his co-worker. The co-worker, who was legally carrying a concealed handgun, told police he believed he was going to be hit by the car, so he drew his gun, stepped aside and fired four rounds into the car as it passed him.

The initial attack victim said he jumped as the car hit him, causing him to roll over the hood and into the windshield. He estimated the car was going upward of 25 mph when he was hit.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a sprained right arm and various cuts, according to police.

Police said the car drove away. At around 1 p.m. Sunday, the driver, Gonzalez-Terraza, went to the police department to offer his statement.

Gonzalez-Terraza, of Tigard, was arrested and booked into the Yamhill County Jail on charges of second-degree assault, third-degree assault, reckless driving and failure to perform the duties of a driver at the scene of an injury accident.

The case is being forwarded to the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office for review. There were no reports of other arrests in this case at this time.

