Search for missing Clatsop Co. woman leads to lower Nehalem River

The search for a missing Clatsop County woman led deputies to check the riverbank of the lower Nehalem River.

Deputies asked for the public's help last week locating 23-year-old Brianna R. Judge. She has not been seen or heard from since leaving a house in Elsie on Jan. 10.

Police said she left without her cell phone. Investigators said she is known to frequent the coast from Seaside to Astoria, as well as the Portland area, where her mother lives.

On Sunday, people in the area where she was last seen located a pair of boots on a Highway 103 bridge spanning the lower Nehalem River near Tweedle Road.

The boots were given to Clatsop County deputies. They checked the immediate riverbank, but did not locate any other evidence.

Deputies said the challenge they face is that with the recent severe weather and melting snow, the bank conditions and river flow are dangerous.

Dry conditions are expected over the next week, however.

The sheriff's office is working with local partners to conduct searches by air and in the water.

Deputies cautioned people to use extreme caution if they chose to search along the riverbank themselves due to hazardous conditions.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call deputies at 503-325-2061.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.