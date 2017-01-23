Oregon lawmakers consider potential life jacket law

Officials have proposed a law that would require river floaters in Oregon to wear life jackets.

The Bulletin reports that current law requires children age 12 and under to wear life jackets while in a boat. Older boaters must carry a life jacket. The rule doesn't apply to unmotorized craft, like inner tubes, air mattresses, pool toys and surfboards.

The Oregon Marine Board has suggested that those who flout the proposed new law should also pay $30 in fines.

If the proposed law is passed, it would eliminate the distinction between motorized and unmotorized vessels and require people to wear a life jacket on any Oregon river or stream.

Oregon lawmakers have not yet scheduled a hearing on the bill, which will go through the Committee on Transportation policy.

