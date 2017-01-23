Oregon lawmakers consider potential life jacket law - KPTV - FOX 12

Oregon lawmakers consider potential life jacket law

Posted: Updated: Jan 23, 2017 04:57 PM
By The Associated Press
KPTV file image KPTV file image
PORTLAND, OR (AP) -

Officials have proposed a law that would require river floaters in Oregon to wear life jackets.

The Bulletin reports that current law requires children age 12 and under to wear life jackets while in a boat. Older boaters must carry a life jacket. The rule doesn't apply to unmotorized craft, like inner tubes, air mattresses, pool toys and surfboards.

The Oregon Marine Board has suggested that those who flout the proposed new law should also pay $30 in fines.

If the proposed law is passed, it would eliminate the distinction between motorized and unmotorized vessels and require people to wear a life jacket on any Oregon river or stream.

Oregon lawmakers have not yet scheduled a hearing on the bill, which will go through the Committee on Transportation policy.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.