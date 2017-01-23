Protest group demands firing of Portland police chief or 'nothing moves Wednesday'

A convicted child sex offender is in jail after an off-duty deputy spotted him at the Washington County Fair, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.More >
The Portland Police Bureau’s Sex Trafficking Unit arrested 17 men in an undercover operation.More >
A Florida mother coping with the recent shooting death of her boyfriend died just days after giving birth to their twins.More >
Tualatin police are asking for help identifying three women they believe to be behind a brazen theft from a Mexican food store.More >
Daniel Alvin Kerbs, a Woodburn police officer since 2015, is facing charges including sex abuse and online sexual corruption of a child.More >
A jury convicted a man on charges including murder and attempted aggravated murder for a shooting outside a sports complex in Beaverton last year.More >
A woman was found dead early Friday morning while lying down on a highway near Castle Rock, Washington.More >
Firefighters came to the rescue of a 45-year-old woman that was being attacked by a rescued boa constrictor that wrapped around her and biting her face.More >
For a few minutes on August 21, everyone in North America will be united in a solitary, awe-inspiring event: A total eclipse of the sun.More >
Support is pouring in for an Oregon City couple who were involved in a motorcycle accident Sunday night.More >
