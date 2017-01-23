One person dies in crash over embankment on Barbur Boulevard

One person was found dead after a car went over an embankment on Southwest Barbur Boulevard on Monday.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at around 4 p.m.

Firefighters said the car went over an embankment and rolled just south of Capitol Highway. A man in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said he was driving the car and may have suffered a medical event prior to the crash.

There were no reports of other cars involved or any other injuries.

Crews worked to remove the car from the hillside Monday evening.

