Affidavit: Vancouver home invasion suspects held victim at gunpoint, stole marijuana

Four men plotted with a woman to carry out a home invasion robbery and steal jewelry, computers and marijuana, according to court documents.

Police said four armed men entered an apartment on the 3700 block of Northeast 109th Avenue on Thursday night.

The man living in the apartment was ordered to get on the ground at gunpoint, according to a probable cause affidavit. The affidavit states the man felt the barrel of a gun on the back of his head, was kicked several times and told if he moved they would blow his head off.

The affidavit states the victim told police each man was armed with some type of firearm and they were all wearing bandannas over their faces.

The apartment door was unlocked and they entered without any announcement, court documents state.

According to court documents, the suspects got away with property that included a "large quantity" of marijuana.

They drove away in a white Kia, which was stopped by police shortly after the robbery on the north end of the Glenn Jackson Bridge.

Court documents state officers noted that some of the stolen property was inside the car in plain view. The car was seized pending a search warrant.

Investigators said a woman who was inside the apartment with the robbery victim admitted being part of the planning of the robbery with the four men, as she had prior knowledge that drugs were kept in the home, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Sierra J. Mott, 20, was arrested along with 18-year-old Sammy Bulambo, 19-year-old Kelyn C.L. Jones, 19-year-old Savion I. Lockett and 19-year-old Mason Sinner.

The affidavit states the victim identified two of the suspects taken into custody as the robbers based on their clothing.

All five suspects make their first appearance in court Monday on charges of first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary. Formal arraignments are set for Feb. 3.

