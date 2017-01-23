Deputies: Assault suspect tried to steal car, but couldn't drive manual transmission

An assault suspect tried to steal a car warming up in a Cornelius driveway, but he couldn't drive a manual transmission and was later arrested, according to deputies.

Deputies first responded to a fight at a Cornelius home at 1:30 a.m. Saturday. They learned Jakob W. Crume, 20, injured another person and ran away from the scene.

A K-9 was deployed, but did not find Crume.

At around 6 a.m. that morning, a woman reported that a man had tried to steal her car as it was warming up in her driveway.

The woman said the man was apparently not able to drive a manual transmission, became frustrated and ran away.

Another K-9 team was deployed, but Crume got away.

At 7:45 a.m., a deputy spotted Crume near South 20th Avenue and Baseline Street. The deputy said Crume was "very tired."

He was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of fourth-degree assault, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, unlawful use of a vehicle and violating the terms of his probation.

Washington County deputies were assisted in this investigation by officers from the Forest Grove and Beaverton police departments.

