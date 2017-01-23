Vancouver man charged with shooting and killing friend appears in court

The Vancouver man arrested for shooting and killing his friend early Sunday morning made his first court appearance Monday.

Wearing a suicide prevention vest, 55-year-old TJ Ferres faced a judge on murder charges.

Police responded to Ferres’ house in northeast Vancouver and found 37-year-old Ian McKay shot to death. Officers took Ferres and his girlfriend in for questioning and then arrested Ferres for murder.

According to court documents, Ferres admitted that he pointed his shotgun at McKay’s mid-section and shot him. Then, Ferres told his girlfriend to call 911 and while on the phone, records show she saw Ferres kick McKay in the head while he was dying on the kitchen floor.

Neighbors are stunned by the incident. They say Ferres likes to have small parties on the weekends, but they’ve never gotten violent or out of control.

Officials believe alcohol played a role in the shooting.

Ferres is being held in jail on $750,000 bail. He will return to court on February 3.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.