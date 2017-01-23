Deputies: 27-year-old man arrested after stealing from unlocked vehicles

Some of the stolen items found in Goetz's vehicle. (Courtesy: Washington County Sheriff's Office)

A 27-year-old man was arrested after deputies found stolen items in his vehicle Monday morning.

Washington County Sheriff's Office said a concerned citizen called the non-emergency dispatch line at 8:20 a.m. and asked for a welfare check on a person slumped over behind the wheel of a vehicle in the Garden Home neighborhood.

When deputies arrived, they found Dylan W. Goetz inside the vehicle. Deputies noticed items inside his vehicle that belonged to nearby residents.

WCSO said Goetz had entered dozens of unlocked vehicles over the past two days in order to steal valuable items.

Goetz was arrested on charges of theft in the first degree and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle. More charges may be added.

Some of the items have been returned to the owners.

WCSO said deputies are still receiving calls from additional victims. If you have information regarding the investigation, please contact 503-629-0111.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.